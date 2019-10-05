Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.45. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 3,038 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 40,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 163,250 shares of company stock worth $337,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

