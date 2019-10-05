easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oddo Securities downgraded easyJet to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,170.05 ($15.29).

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,138 ($14.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,009.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,022.64. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders purchased 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,285,721 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

