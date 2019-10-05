EBCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,683.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $841,317.00 and approximately $1,683.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00192094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.01017478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

