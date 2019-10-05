eBoost 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. During the last week, eBoost has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $283,157.00 and $47.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00700728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012385 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

