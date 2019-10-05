EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0060

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $15.91 million and $770,331.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033714 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00071847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001529 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00131083 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,123.06 or 0.99473040 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

