Edgeless One Day Volume Hits $536.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $536.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, ABCC, Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.