Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,133 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 460,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,358. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

