Electroneum Trading Up 2.7% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $39.57 million and $301,605.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,837,078,758 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Liquid, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

