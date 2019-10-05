Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,297 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $43,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. 121,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,243. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,604,096. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

