Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Landmark Bank

Landmark Bank increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Energizer accounts for 1.7% of Landmark Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Energizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Energizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,344,000 after purchasing an additional 333,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energizer news, VP Emily K. Boss acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.31 per share, with a total value of $99,852.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,002.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,776. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.55. 196,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.59. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

