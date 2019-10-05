Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Entergy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.