Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. 461,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,262. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $1,047,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,778,078.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Crager sold 72,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $4,158,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,956 shares of company stock worth $9,946,499 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $19,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 620,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 146,940 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.