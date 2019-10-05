Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the highest is ($1.53). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,386,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,652,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,291,825 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

