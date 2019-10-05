Ethos (ETHOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $465,641.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Ethos has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $465,641.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Bithumb, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. In the last week, Ethos has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bithumb, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.