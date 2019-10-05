EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $47,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in EVO Payments by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 2,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,568. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $124,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $55,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,130 in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.