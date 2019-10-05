EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.42. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

