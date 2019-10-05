Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Exela Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of XELA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 16,715,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,799. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 186,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

