Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 167.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. Exelon has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.