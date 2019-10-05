Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Ferro stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07. Ferro has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

