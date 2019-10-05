Financial Contrast: Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) versus Alteryx (NASDAQ:AYX)

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Audioeye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Audioeye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Audioeye and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audioeye $5.66 million 5.28 -$5.02 million ($0.70) -5.57 Alteryx $204.30 million 34.09 $28.02 million ($0.20) -554.55

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Audioeye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Audioeye has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Audioeye and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audioeye -89.94% -138.10% -77.87% Alteryx -1.71% -1.93% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Audioeye and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alteryx 0 5 11 0 2.69

Audioeye currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 226.92%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $121.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Audioeye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Audioeye is more favorable than Alteryx.

Summary

Alteryx beats Audioeye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

