Financial Contrast: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) & Iteknik (NASDAQ:ITKH)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.51% 19.37% 13.27% Iteknik -26.38% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Iteknik does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jack Henry & Associates and Iteknik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 3 2 0 2.40 Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $151.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Iteknik.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Iteknik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.55 billion 7.17 $271.89 million $3.52 41.05 Iteknik $3.38 million 0.15 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Iteknik on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Iteknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

