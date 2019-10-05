First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 7.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 500,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $982,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 272,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,337. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

