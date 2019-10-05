First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 377 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

CMCSA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,543,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,215,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

