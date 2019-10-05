First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 5,992 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 701,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,117. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

