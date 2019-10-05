First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $839,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 202.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,210.96. The company had a trading volume of 792,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,216. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $839.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,203.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,174.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

