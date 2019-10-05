First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

MRK traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 7,012,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

