First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $522.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 72.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.