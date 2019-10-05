First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.36% of First Trust Water ETF worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 167,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

FIW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 15,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,362. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

