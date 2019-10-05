FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of FleetCor Technologies worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.76. 94,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.82. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

