Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.09 ($43.13).

Shares of FRA FPE traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €31.30 ($36.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,307 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.12. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

