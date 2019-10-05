Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Critical Analysis

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Camden National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Camden National.

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 23.75% 10.51% 1.15% Camden National 27.38% 12.54% 1.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fulton Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Camden National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $954.04 million 2.77 $208.39 million $1.18 13.45 Camden National $189.55 million 3.47 $53.07 million $3.39 12.61

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

