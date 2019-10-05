Futurepia Achieves Market Cap of $3.43 Million (PIA)

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Futurepia has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Futurepia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Futurepia has a market cap of $3.43 million and $31,321.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00192547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.01011771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090590 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Futurepia

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. Futurepia’s official message board is medium.com/futurepia. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io. Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

