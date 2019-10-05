G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WILC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. G Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WILC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in G Willi-Food International during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G Willi-Food International by 845.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of G Willi-Food International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

