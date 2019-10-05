Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to report sales of $78.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.02 million. Gain Capital posted sales of $95.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year sales of $278.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.07 million to $286.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.35 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $350.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Gain Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 83,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

