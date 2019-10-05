GAPS Market Cap Tops $58.65 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One GAPS token can now be bought for $5.86 or 0.00071847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and approximately $45.14 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAPS has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033714 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001529 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00131083 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,156.96 or 0.99594227 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

