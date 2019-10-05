Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OGZPY stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gazprom PAO has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

