General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.48.

GE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 51,310,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,308,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox purchased 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,339,000 after buying an additional 38,260,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

