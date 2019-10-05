Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $541,691.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00013767 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00192547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.01011771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090590 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

