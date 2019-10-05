Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,209,000 after acquiring an additional 150,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. 71,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

