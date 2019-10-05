Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

NYSE GS traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $198.44. 1,203,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.