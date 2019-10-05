Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€161.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €161.00 ($187.21) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.75 ($156.69).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €117.78 ($136.95). 1,239,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.70. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.