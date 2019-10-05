Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,705. The firm has a market cap of $998.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.42. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 28.84, a quick ratio of 28.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

In other news, COO Steven Plust purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $196,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 231.1% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 173,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,389,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

