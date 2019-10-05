Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00640021 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00025518 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004369 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

