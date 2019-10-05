Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

About Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

