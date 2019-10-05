Grassi Investment Management Has $482,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,201.89. 331,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

