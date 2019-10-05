Grassi Investment Management Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,126. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

