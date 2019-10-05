Grassi Investment Management Sells 11,182 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Grassi Investment Management cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 261,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 29,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 330,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,539,466. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.