Grassi Investment Management Sells 1,250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

NYSE MS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,185. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

