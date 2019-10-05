Grassi Investment Management Sells 3,575 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Lam Research by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $244.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

