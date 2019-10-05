Grassi Investment Management Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.16. 579,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,614. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

